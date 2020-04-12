The Sumter County Clerk of Circuit Court, in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-91, will be closing public access to the North Sumter Annex as of Monday, April 6th. Services at the Courthouse, in Bushnell, will be limited to essential services only. The closure and reduction of services will be until May 3, 2020 or until the issuance of another Governor’s Executive Order to extend the time. If you have questions, please call the main office at 352-569-6600 or check our website sumterclerk.com.
Please stay home, keep safe and comply with the Executive Order 20-91 to help us through this crisis.