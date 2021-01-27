Sumter County Economic Development has been recognized as one of 66 economic development organizations accredited by the International Economic Development Council as an Accredited Economic Development Organization. Originally accredited in 2017, the organization was reaccredited following three successful years of activity.
“Sumter County Economic Development displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” said IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle. The International Economic Development Council has over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad.
The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program and staff of the candidate economic development organization.
For more information on the county’s economic development efforts, visit https://sumterbusiness.com.