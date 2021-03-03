The 66th annual Sumter County Fair opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5, with the theme “Bushels of Fun at the Sumter County Fair.” The fair fun will continue through March 13 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, located two miles north of Webster off SR 471, four miles east of Bushnell.
The fair has something for all ages, including youth livestock shows, exhibits, thrill rides, specialty shows, a demolition derby, a circus and more.
Traditional tasty fair food treats will include cotton candy, corndogs, funnel cakes, popcorn, pizza and much more.
March 5, opening ceremonies will be at 6 p.m., a Sheep Show begins at 6 p.m. and Figure 8 and Backward Races in the fair arena featuring the demo derby cars kick off at 6:30 p.m.
For a complete schedule of all Sumter County Fair events, visit sumterfair.net or follow the fair on Facebook at Sumter County Fair Association.
Demolition Derby cars will be in the arena on Saturday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. for those who enjoy watching cars smash into each other.
For those who enjoy midway rides at the fair, you can purchase armbands for unlimited riding each day for one price.
Sunday, March 7, features $75 Carload Day for large groups up to a 15 passenger van that includes entry into the fair and an armband for midway rides for everyone in the vehicle up to 15. Everyone participating in carload day must be seated with a seatbelt. Sunday is also Senior Day, with $1 admission for senior citizens.
The fair will feature several youth livestock shows, and you can see a variety of farm animals inside Old McDonald’s Barn, located near the exit gates.
There also will be livestock shows, school exhibits, 4-H exhibits, commercial exhibits, chainsaw wood carving and pageants.
Other acts at the Sumter Fair include the Plant Guy, you never know where he’ll spring up, a hot rod car driven by a chicken, an Aquatic Acrobatic Show, agriculture related magic show and a comedy hypnotist show.
Plan now to visit the Sumter County Fair March 5 through 13.
2021 Sumter Fair Schedule
Friday, March 5
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
6pm Opening Ceremony
6pm Open Sheep Show
6:30pm Figure 8 & Backward Race
Saturday, March 6
10am Gates Open
11am Open Goat Show
12pm Open Dairy Show
12pm Midway Opens
1pm Baby Pageant
6:30pm Demolition Derby
Sunday, March 7
10am Gates Open
11am Open Beef Show
12pm Midway Opens
3pm Elegant & Refined Pageant
Senior Day
Admission $1 (55 & up)
Includes FREE popcorn and soda
CARLOAD Day
$75 a carload
(all 15 people must be seat belted in)
Monday, March 8
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
Unlimited Armbands $15.00
Tuesday, March 9
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
Appreciation Day
FREE Gate Admission
Wednesday, March 10
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
6pm Market Steer Showmanship
Market Swine Show
Thursday, March 11
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
6pm Market Lamb Showmanship
Market Steer Show
Friday, March 12
5pm Gates Open
5pm Midway Opens
6pm Market Swine Showmanship
Market Lamb Show
Saturday, March 13
10am Gates Open
12pm Midway Opens
1pm Market Animal Auction