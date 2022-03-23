The Wildwood Middle High School’s FFA team was well represented at this year’s Sumter County Fair, with numerous students placing. The big news? Noella Lipham was awarded Grand Champion Steer and CJ Clay was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Pig. Here are a couple of photos, as well as how the FFA performed, according to the school’s Agriculture Department Facebook page:
Lamb
Marque Davis: 5th Place in Class
Lila Lipham: 3rd Place in Class
Daisy Vargas: 3rd Place in Class
AJ Mobley: 9th Place in Class
Wildwood Middle Chapter Lamb (shown by Kylin Mahan): 2nd Place in Class
Wildwood High Chapter Lamb (shown by Jo’Tonyan Massey): 5th Place in Class
Steer
Noella Lipham: Grand Champion and Class Champion
Skyler Weeks: Weight Gain Award and 4th Place in Class
Andrea Martinez-Fender: 3rd Place in Class
Marissa Martinez-Fender: 6th Place in Class
Connor Clough: 5th Place in Class
Mason Clay: 3rd Place in Class
Wildwood Middle Chapter Steer (shown by Tristen Harvey): 4th Place in Class
Wildwood High Chapter Steer (shown by Emily Wright): 6th Place in Class
Pig
CJ Clay: Reserve Grand Champion and Class Champion
Nathan Franz: 4th Place in Class
Javonni McLean: 7th Place in Class
Stephanie DeBeaux: 2nd Place in Class
James Hood: 5th Place in Class
Emma Strickland: 9th Place in Class