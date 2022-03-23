The Wildwood Middle High School’s FFA team was well represented at this year’s Sumter County Fair, with numerous students placing. The big news? Noella Lipham was awarded Grand Champion Steer and CJ Clay was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Pig. Here are a couple of photos, as well as how the FFA performed, according to the school’s Agriculture Department Facebook page:

Lamb

Marque Davis: 5th Place in Class

Lila Lipham: 3rd Place in Class

Daisy Vargas: 3rd Place in Class

AJ Mobley: 9th Place in Class

Wildwood Middle Chapter Lamb (shown by Kylin Mahan): 2nd Place in Class

Wildwood High Chapter Lamb (shown by Jo’Tonyan Massey): 5th Place in Class

Steer 

Noella Lipham: Grand Champion and Class Champion

Skyler Weeks: Weight Gain Award and 4th Place in Class

Andrea Martinez-Fender: 3rd Place in Class

Marissa Martinez-Fender: 6th Place in Class

Connor Clough: 5th Place in Class

Mason Clay: 3rd Place in Class

Wildwood Middle Chapter Steer (shown by Tristen Harvey): 4th Place in Class

Wildwood High Chapter Steer (shown by Emily Wright): 6th Place in Class

Pig

CJ Clay: Reserve Grand Champion and Class Champion

Nathan Franz: 4th Place in Class

Javonni McLean: 7th Place in Class

Stephanie DeBeaux: 2nd Place in Class

James Hood: 5th Place in Class

Emma Strickland: 9th Place in Class

