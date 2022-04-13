Sumter County Fire & Emergency Medical Services recently received “accredited agency” status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting criteria established through CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
The county’s agency is one of more than 300 to achieve “internationally accredited agency” status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence Inc., or CPSE.
According to Sumter County, “CFAI assists fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement as well as the enhancement of service delivery to the communities. The CFAI process is voluntary and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally. It also works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate the completed self-assessment.”
Sumter County Fire and EMS completed the most recent self-assessment process in 2021 and hosted a peer assessment team in January 2022, according to a news release. The process of assessment, validation and verification culminated in a unanimous re-accreditation on March 22 at the CPSE Conference in Orlando.
SCFEMS Fire Chief Rob Hanson said the agency’s achievement “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”
“The citizens of Sumter County are well served by our seasoned firefighters in Sumter County Fire and EMS,” said Commissioner Craig A. Estep. “Their professional performance, adaptability and continued quest for improvement has led to this accreditation.”
Hanson said the accredited status is contingent on continuous improvement, as reported annually.
“We will seek re-accreditation again in March of 2027. In the meantime, we will be working towards the completion of the specific and strategic recommendation included in the report, while continuously pursuing outcome improvement on behalf and for our citizens and visitors.”
Sumter County Fire and EMS also recognized its women firefighters at the end of last month, nationally designated as Women’s History Month. Women have served in fire services for over 200 years, the county said, beginning in New York City in the 1800s.
The National Fire Protection Association estimates that 93,700 of the 1.1 million firefighters in the U.S. are women, roughly 8%. Ten women serve in the Sumter County Fire & EMS department, representing 10% of the membership, according to the county.
“The women in our department serve in every aspect of the job. They are officers, paramedics, special operations technicians, instructors, peer supporters, fitness advisors and honor guard,” said Fire Chief Rob Hanson. “They are sisters, mothers, wives and daughters. They are firefighters who day in and day out serve proudly with professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence. I couldn’t be more proud of the contribution and sacrifice that the women of Sumter County Fire & EMS make for our citizens and visitors.”