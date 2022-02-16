It may be no surprise to those who live here, but Sumter County is a booming area, according to recent data.
During Florida Economic Development Week last week, Sumter County joined cities and counties statewide to recognize the contributions of positive economic development. The event was created by the Florida Economic Development Council to increase awareness of economic, workforce, and community development throughout Florida.
Here are a few facts about this county:
Sumter County is consistently ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau as one of the fastest growing metropolitan statistical areas in the United States.
In 2021, the construction value of permits for new commercial structures in Sumter County was over $436 million.
Sumter County saw $257 million of wealth migration last year, that is, the amount of adjusted gross income gained from people migrating into the county. Sumter County exceeded Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties in this metric, according to the county.
Sumter County Economic Development is recognized by the International Economic Development Council as an Accredited Economic Development Organization, a designation that less than one hundred organizations across three countries hold.