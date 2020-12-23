Sumter County is the first in the United States to trial a secondary radio system for reliable communications during storms and natural disasters, according to a news item posted Dec. 14 on its website. The county completed a successful test of CirrusCentral Core, a cloud-based secondary core for ASTRO® 25 Project 25 (P25) land mobile radio (LMR) systems by Motorola Solutions. The system eliminates the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical, in-building secondary core site.
“CirrusCentral Core offers an unprecedented level of resiliency,” said Stephen Kennedy, Assistant County Administrator, Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. “During this test, we seamlessly switched to the secondary core in the cloud and used it for over two hours. We experienced firsthand how it ensures seamless communications for first responders in the event that one of our system hardware facilities is destroyed by a catastrophic disaster.”
Motorola Solutions’ ASTRO 25 radio networks are built to perform during natural disasters and in the worst imaginable conditions. They are critical to coordinate an emergency response and enable federal, state, and local agencies to communicate with one another to help keep citizens safe. The technology behind these trusted radio networks continues to evolve and now incorporates next-generation cloud-based offerings for greater resiliency and secure network management from any location.