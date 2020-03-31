In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order Number 20-83, effective March 26, all Sumter County libraries will be closed for in-person services through April 12. Customers are encouraged to keep materials at home during this closure until the library reopens. All library fines will be waived for items due through April 12.
Any Sumter County resident that does not currently have a library card may apply online for a temporary card to access the vast collection of online services. A temporary card will only be issued to those with residency in Sumter County and will require visiting the library in person once the library branches are reopened.
The library will be providing virtual opportunities and resources for cardholders to learn about online services. The library will also be hosting virtual storytimes for children.
The library will continue to provide the following online services for all cardholders:
On-Demand Audiobooks through RBDigital
On-Demand Music Downloads through Freegal
On-Demand Magazines through RBDgital
The library will be available to answer questions about services via phone at 352-689-4567 and email at reference@sumterlibrary.org.