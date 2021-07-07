Late last month, the state released its third grade Florida Standards Assessment English Language Arts (FSA ELA) results, and Sumter County was at the top of the list.
It is one of only four districts in the state to demonstrate an improvement in their third-grade proficiency scores.
The 2021 state average for third grade FSA ELA is 54%. Sumter County’s 2021 third-grade overall proficiency is an impressive 68%. That’s up 2% from the district’s 2019 third-grade ELA results.
School district leaders are understandably delighted with the results, especially considering this student achievement was accomplished during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley commented, “We are proud of our students and staff at all levels who worked tirelessly to keep students on track during one of the toughest years in my educational career – and we are appreciative of parents who pitched in and helped. Additionally, we have to thank our school board, who supported staff proposals and trusted us all to do the right thing.”