The Sumter County School District was recently awarded the $150,000 Pathways to Career Opportunities competitive grant. Through use of the funds, students will be engaged in pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship training and employment in the areas of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. Completers will be eligible for careers as mechanics, installers and electricians.
Sumter will use the grant funds to establish and implement an HVAC and electrician pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship program in Wildwood.
“This is a great opportunity for some of our older students and adult learners, providing a high skill, high wage program with immediate job opportunities upon completion,” Superintendent Richard A. Shirley said.
Over 250 job openings in the career fields are estimated in the region over the next five years.
This will be a cooperative project with registered apprenticeship partners, local business leaders, CareerSource Central Florida, and Lake Sumter State College. The school will offer training in this program at the Wildwood Middle High School learning lab.
For more information, contact Casey Ferguson, supervisor, Career Technical and Adult Education at Casey.Ferguson@Sumter.K12.FL.US or 352-793-5719.