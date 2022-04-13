Sumter County Transit ridership is up over 10% in Fiscal Year 21/22 from FY 20/21, which saw ridership decrease 21% compared to the prior fiscal year. Over 42,000 transit trips are projected for this fiscal year ending June 30, an increase from the 36,797 trips in FY20/21, which was down from the 46,639 trips in FY19/20.
As the recovery from the pandemic continues, transit ridership is expected to continue increasing.
Sumter County Transit services provide transportation-disadvantaged persons with the means of getting residents to appointments. However, the service is open to the public during operation hours.
Keith Stevenson, title fleet services manager, says the transportation-disadvantaged account for 61% of the trips. Sumter County Transit provides door-to-door service and deviated shuttle routes.
The transit fleet is able to accommodate wheelchairs, children requiring a car seat and service animals. It runs Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though, depending on the circumstances, there is some flexibility in times and days. It is advised to make a reservation by calling 352-568-6683. There is a sliding co-pay scale for transit rides up to $2.
The mission of the transit service is to ensure that all citizens of Sumter County are provided professional, efficient and cost-effective transportation services. Sumter County will continue to provide safe, clean, comfortable and economical transportation, and be alert to citizen needs and prepare for those needs in a timely manner.
Face masks are still required, as the transit service falls under federal transportation guidelines.
