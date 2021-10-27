Our Sumter County Veteran Service Officers (CVSO) are highly trained in VA Law, 38 Code of Federal Regulations, Title 10 Benefits, and Veterans Advocacy. Our specialized CVSO team addresses all veteran’s assistance for benefits and claims. CVSOs are available to answer any questions concerning veteran needs for VA education, pension, aid and attendance, and military pay issues.
CVSO conducts two programs not offered by most counties: an outreach program to ambulatory care veterans and their families and conducting Board of Veteran Appeals Hearings.
Using a CVSO to help file your claim is free of charge. CVSOs work directly with individual veterans and their families to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they earned through their service to our nation. Our CVSOs provide assistance to veterans and their families in preparing and submitting claims and in representing claimants before the federal, state and local agencies providing veterans benefits.
Our Sumter County Veterans Service Office can assist anyone, including veterans, widows of veterans, children of deceased or disabled veterans, parents who lost a son or daughter in military service, and friends, neighbors or other concerned citizens.
The office can answer questions about:
• Service-connected disability compensation for injuries/issues related to military service
• Non-service connected disability pension/aid and attendance benefits for certain wartime era veterans
• Education benefits for veterans and children of veterans with service-connected disabilities
• Life insurance
• Healthcare benefits and enrollment in the VA health care system
• FLA-Vet home loans and VA loan guarantee benefits
• Florida specific veterans benefits including college tuition fee waivers, ad valorem tax reduction and state services
• National cemetery burial and private cemetery burial benefits
• Upgrading discharge characteristics that are less than honorable
• Or provide information for:
• Medical care, including inpatient or outpatient care, dental care, or PTSD treatment
• Alcohol and drug dependency treatment programs
• Information on VA home loans or home loan assistance
• Small business administration
• Community-based organizations that may be in your area
Services offered include:
• Education on federal, state and local veteran benefits
• Assistance with completing applications for VA disability claims or other Veteran benefits
• Assistance/advocacy in evidence gathering or responding to VA correspondence
• Information and referral to other programs that may be beneficial to Veterans and their families.
Even if you are already receiving VA benefits, it is recommended that veterans periodically check in with the office to ensure that they are receiving the maximum benefit to which they are entitled. You can contact our office to schedule an appointment in person or by phone at 352-689-4400.