At a recent awards presentation ceremony, Sumter County School District recognized its 2021 School Related Employee of the Year, Kristi Brown of Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, and finalists Thomas Kline, Wildwood Elementary School, and Juventina Ochoa, Sumter PREP Academy.
“We are so honored to have such quality staff within our school district. They don’t just do their jobs well, they also perform their duties with great care and compassion for our students,” said Superintendent Richard A. Shirley, who, along with school board members, celebrated the individuals.
The Superintendent made a personal visit to each school to present a certificate of recognition to all of the nominees, including Joseph Powers, Webster Elementary School; Shannon Woodard, South Sumter High School; Becky Knight, South Sumter Middle School; Kathy Morrot, Wildwood Middle High School; Sonya Mitchell, Bushnell Elementary School; Crystal Stewart, District Office/SPC; Joe Cimino, Transportation; and Francisco Maldonado, Facilities.
The selection process for School Related Employee of the Year begins at the school or site level, where nominees are selected by their peers. The school or site winners are then asked to submit a portfolio that includes a history of trainings, recognitions, contributions to their school and community, and letters of recommendation. The portfolios are reviewed by a committee of district administrators and three finalists are chosen.
Several weeks later, the three finalists were interviewed by a committee consisting of business and community leaders, not employed by the Sumter County School District. From these interview sessions, a district winner – Kristi Brown – was chosen. She now moves into the next phase of the program, the state competition.
The Florida School-Related Employee of the Year Program recognizes outstanding education support personnel for their contributions to their schools and communities. The program honors one state representative and four finalists each year.