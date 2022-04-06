April 20, Sumter PREP Academy is hosting a Community Businesses Breakfast to “reconnect, re-engage and recruit local businesses to empower future employees of Sumter and surrounding counties,” according to the school’s principal, James C. Presley.
“Over the past five years, we have offered a summer paid internship program, called Training and Trades, to assist our students with finding their value through summer employment at local power careers. Several students were offered full-time employment at the conclusion of the summer paid internships,” he said.
Presley said the summer paid internship program is handled at no cost to local businesses and is sponsored by Career Source of Central Florida.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limitations were placed on the program, but that is changing, according to Presley, who encourages local business representatives to attend the breakfast, 8:30–10 a.m. at the academy, located at 200 Cleveland Avenue in Wildwood. Masks will be optional.
“Each business will be allotted two seats at the breakfast and will have an opportunity to give a 2-minute presentation of their business,” Presley said.
To reserve a spot, call or email Dawn Ausley at 352-568-1113, ext. 83201, or Dawn. Ausley@sumter.k12.fl.us.
To learn more, visit the Businesses for Summer Youth Employment page at https://bit.ly/3J5dgg9.