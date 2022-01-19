YOUR Humane Society SPCA, a Sumter County animal shelter, is bringing back “Sumter’s Sweetheart,” its popular online pet photo contest, after a 10-year hiatus.
The contest is open for submissions now and will end Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.
The top three vote-getters will receive prizes valued at more than $1,000. Winners will be announced Feb. 11 and the prizes will be awarded on Valentine’s Day or when the winners will be available. Prize packages of $500, $350 and $200 will include customized items and gift cards for both the pet and their person, according to YHSSPCA.
The shelter is running the contest in celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2022.
Enter your pet’s photo at the official Sumter’s Sweetheart contest link, www.gogophotocontest.com/yhsspca. Once you’ve entered, you will be given a specific link assigned to your pet, which you can share via Facebook or email and request that people vote for your pet to win and become Sumter’s Sweetheart 2022.
The contest is open to any type of pet that lives in Sumter County. Past entries have included dogs, cats, goats, pigs, donkeys, birds and horses.
Entries are $15/photo, and votes are $1 each, with a $5 minimum.
“The proceeds will help our shelter continue with our lifesaving work for animals across our community thanks to those participating in this fun contest,” said shelter director Morgan Gish, who added, “We can’t wait to see who will be entering and winning! But they’re already winners in our eyes because they have families who love them. It’s what we strive for with any animal in need of a home – to be someone’s sweetheart.”
The online-only contest will be updated regularly on YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s Facebook page.
Contest rules and information are posted on the contest link at
www.gogophotocontest.com/yhsspca.
Questions? Reach out to fundraisingcoordinator@hsspca.org or 352-793-9117.