Students at South Sumter Middle School, Wildwood Middle High School and Sumter Prep Academy will benefit from a statewide investment by AT&T this year, one that seeks to engage students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic as well as those in underserved communities, families needing support with distance learning and high school students seeking to jump start their STEM careers through industry certifications.
For the 12th consecutive year, AT&T is working with the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations to support hands-on learning opportunities. With support from AT&T’s grant, 19 projects organized and funded through Consortium member local education foundations will re-engage students who have gotten behind in academics and/or are in underserved communities through hands-on STEAM enrichment activities, student-led digital divide support or increasing CTE certification completion.
STEAM involves science, technology, engineering, arts and music.
This project, titled Rise to the Challenge, will focus on providing a hands-on STEAM enrichment activity for all of our eighth-grade students through collaboration with the Orlando Science Center. In the spring of 2022, the Orlando Science Center STEM 2 Go Workshop will travel to each of our middle schools during the school day to work with students on an aerospace engineering activity. This highly engaging activity will focus on data collection and analyzing opposing forces as students collaborate as a team and create a balanced attachment that will successfully suspend from a model weather balloon. This project directly supports The Next Generation Sunshine State Standards for science, as well as alignment with the Florida B.E.S.T. English Language Arts and Math Standards. Participation in this activity will support student preparation for their upcoming Statewide Science Assessment in May 2022.
The expected costs associated with this project are budgeted at $3,510. These expenses include the materials and workshop provided by the Orlando Science Center STEM 2 Go Workshop program and the expenses for the Orlando Science Center to travel to each of our three schools.
“We’re eager to re-engage students who may have fallen behind over the past year by providing opportunities for them to experience the relevance of STEM curriculum in the world of work, through hands-on learning and career certification programs,” said Joe York, AT&T Florida president. “We’ve all learned how important it is to make sure families in underserved communities have support for digital learning at home so their children have the opportunity to accelerate their education, and we’re interested in supporting local efforts in that area as well.”
This year’s statewide grant brings the total investment by AT&T over 11 years to more than $1 million. More than 79,000 students have been directly impacted through 469 projects involving 954 local workplace partners throughout Florida.
The Consortium of Florida Education Foundations is the membership organization for Florida’s school district-wide local education foundations. To learn more or connect with any member local education foundation, visit https://educationfoundationsfl.org.