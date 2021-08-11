Sumter County is among the top school districts on state assessments, according to preliminary testing data recently released by the Department of Education.
The data shows the percent of students who are proficient by state, district and schools. These categories show how the students on tests compared to all other students in Florida who took the same test. Students in Sumter exceeded the state averages in grades 3–10 on the English Language Arts FSA, grades 3–8 on the Mathematics FSA, and grade 5 and 8 on the statewide science assessment. End of course exam results for Algebra I, Geometry, Biology, Civics and U.S. History were also above the reported state average.
School Superintendent Rick Shirley said, “During the 2020-2021 school year, our administrators, teachers and students faced unprecedented challenges and obstacles. Despite these barriers, our teachers and students proved that (safety and) academics were at the forefront. Teachers and students alike were dedicated to maintaining a level of normalcy and achieving academic success.
Overall, 95% of all tested categories are among the top 25 of the 67 districts in the state of Florida, and 54% are among the top 10 of the 67 districts in Florida, according to Shirley, who added, “However, we have some areas that need lots (of) attention and will redouble our efforts to close those gaps.”
According to the school’s news release, “Continuous improvement on all state assessments is a priority for the school district. Sumter County will continue to provide highly effective, impactful and intentional professional development opportunities to all staff members. Sumter County is committed to monitoring student progress to account for any missed learning due to the pandemic.”