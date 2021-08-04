Sumter County School District has been busy getting ready for the 2021–2022 school year, and it’s almost here. Students return Aug. 10.
At this time, masks are optional for students and teachers on campus; however, masks may become mandatory at any time based on CDC, Florida Department of Health or Florida Department of Education guidance, as well as the Sumter County School District superintendent’s decision, which will be determined as COVID-19 data and other factors become apparent, according to the district.
“Sumter will continue to provide the most up-to-date safety precautions that follow state and county health department guidelines,” the district said in a recent news release.
Sumter County School District is offering two school choice options: traditional or virtual.
The traditional model represents a return to the school campus and classrooms, where students will interact directly with their teachers and classmates. “Sumter’s goal is to create an environment that provides intentional, consistent, rigorous and impactful learning opportunities for all students,” the district says.
The virtual option is for students who wish to have more control over their learning path and pace, and for whom a flexible daily schedule is important. With this option, students often work on assignments during non-traditional hours and maintain contact with teachers and classmates using web-based class sessions, emails, text messages and phone calls. The virtual model requires a more independent student who is proactive and willing to learn on their own. Virtual school offers courses for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, supported by teachers who offer flexible office hours. Students will need a personally owned device to use with internet access at home. Enrollment requires an adult who can partner with the virtual school teachers by serving as the learning guide for the student, especially at the elementary school level.
Students are legally required to attend school in some format. Homeschool is an option for parents, but students must register. Call 352-793-2315, ext. 50312, for registration information.
Student meals are available daily at all schools and will be offered at no charge to all students, as all Sumter schools are now designated as Title I. Offering meals at no charge to all students will allow more food options, more a la cart choices, and generate revenue to make changes to cafeterias, such as upgrading equipment.
The school district provides bus transportation for children living beyond walking distance of their schools. Student ID cards, to be used to access buses, may be picked up by students at school orientation. Bus information, such as stop location, bus number, and arrival and departure times may be obtained by attending orientation, checking the e-link on the Transportation tab of the district website, or parents may call the Transportation Department at 352-793-5705.
Technology
Schools will kick off the year with a variety of technology advances, such as expanding Sumter One to One. “Sumter wants to stay on the cutting edge of technology, career preparation and innovation to help our students meet the academic needs of our students and the future workforce that will employ them,” says Superintendent Shirley.
The Sumter One-to-One initiative is committed to provide student laptops or tablets in the classroom for every K–12 student. All students at South Sumter Middle, South Sumter High and Wildwood Middle High will receive an individual laptop to travel with the student throughout the day and home. Through the initiative, students have access to academic software, on demand assessments, tutoring, multi-media communication and coding programs. Every student has a Microsoft 365 account with full access to Microsoft Outlook, Word, Sway, PowerPoint, Excel and the TEAMs application, which allows for collaboration and communication amongst students and teachers.
Elementary Technology Days will be held during each site’s orientation. Parents will be able to take care of several details, such as gaining access to the parent portal in Skyward and completing documentation that will allow students to receive a laptop for use at school, when they visit the technicians on campus. Elementary laptops will mostly be kept at school, unless a teacher issues an assignment that requires them to be taken home.
Secondary Technology Days will be held prior to the start of school. Families will be able to receive student laptops and load relevant applications and software. Technology Days are scheduled during flexible hours to accommodate working students and parents. Parents must sign an acceptable use policy.