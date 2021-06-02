At Sumter District School’s May 19 Hiring Fair at the Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood, over 70 graduating seniors from South Sumter High School, Wildwood Middle High School, and The Villages Charter High School connected with 26 local employers for onsite interviews and immediate hiring.
According to the school district, 37 students were offered positions and nearly a dozen more have job offers pending review of their qualifications. Potential employers included the T&D family of companies, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Crevalle Boats of Wildwood and American Medical Response, which operates Sumter County EMS.
If you are searching for entry-level workers and interested in providing job opportunities, contact Casey Ferguson at 352-793-5719, ext. 54210 or