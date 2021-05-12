Sumter District School’s Career and Technical Education department is hosting a Sumter Senior Hiring Fair May 19, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Sumter Prep Academy, 200 Cleveland Ave, Wildwood.
This event will connect graduating seniors with local employers for on-site interviews and immediate hiring. Students will attend the event in one-hour time slots to accommodate social distancing protocols.
Seniors from Sumter’s high schools are graduating with a variety of industry certifications, including Adobe, Childhood Development Associate, Certified Nursing Assistant, 911 Public Safety Telecommunication, Agritechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Science, Agriculture Associate, Landscape Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Professional Food Manager, CIW Internet Business Associate, and Patient Care Technician.
“This is an annual event for us as we try to encourage and assist our new graduates to the world outside of high school,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley.
If you are searching for entry-level workers and interested in providing job opportunities, contact Casey Ferguson at 352-793-5719, ext. 54210 or Casey.Ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us. The event will target only businesses looking to consider hiring applicants on the spot.