The Florida FFA Association recently selected nine students as candidates for state FFA office, including South Sumter High School student Julia Heijkoop as one of two presidential candidates.
The other nine students are from Durant, Sneads, Branford, QI Roberts, Auburndale, Windermere, Okeechobee Brahman and Lake Placid high schools.
“Once again, our students are competing on equal footing with the best in the state,” said Sumter District Schools Superintendent Richard A. Shirley. “We are so proud of Julia as she represents South Sumter High School, the Sumter School District, FFA and her family so well. Her background includes a long family legacy permeated with agricultural roots, and she will be a great asset at the state FFA level in any office she holds. She’s one of the best, and we wish her the best.”
Sixteen FFA members from throughout the state took part in the 2021 State Officer Screening Process. These student members were challenged with an intense interview process, which included an individual interview, individual problem-solving activity, State Degree interview, agricultural knowledge interview and conversational exercise.
The 2021-2022 State FFA Officer Team will be announced during the 2021 Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.