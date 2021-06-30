The Florida FFA Association recently selected six students as state FFA officers, including South Sumter High School student Julia Heijkoop as president, for 2021–2022.
“Once again, our students are competing on equal footing with the best in the state,” said Sumter District Schools Superintendent Richard A. Shirley. “We are so proud of Julia as she represents South Sumter High School, the Sumter School District, FFA and her family so well.”
The other elected student officers are from Durant, Sneads, Branford, Auburndale and Okeechobee high schools. They were elected by their peers at the 93rd Florida FFA State Convention & Expo, which was held June 14–18 in Orlando.
Each year, delegates at the annual Florida FFA State Convention and Expo elect a team of student officers to lead the organization for the coming year. State officers represent Florida at the National FFA Convention, attend the American Agriculture Experience and have the opportunity to interact with elected officials and business and industry leaders throughout the country.
For more information about Florida FFA and agricultural education, visit floridaffa.org.