Congratulations to the students of Sumter County Schools who have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The two district nominees are Class of 2022 seniors Mea Kelley of South Sumter High School, for U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar; and Harper Fuchs of The Villages Charter High School’s CTE Applied Engineering Academy, for U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar.
The two, representing Sumter County Schools, next compete at the state-wide competition.
Nominees who were recognized at the school level are Shammayah Gibson, South Sumter High School, CTE Scholar; Marcus Philip Watson, The Villages Charter High School, Academic Scholar; and Wildwood Middle High School’s Carnyla Williams, Academic Scholar; and Andrea Martinez-Fender, CTE Scholar.
“These students represent the best of the best in Sumter County,” said Sumter County Schools representative Casey Ferguson.
2022 criterion for nominee selection was determined by the Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars. Students nominated for the Academic Recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, “The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors … Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.”