Students from Sumter District Schools were triumphant at the 66th State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida, with a virtual awards ceremony on April 7 recognizing several young researchers for their scientific talent and academic excellence.
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences with her project, “Can Hydrologic Records Be Reconstructed Using Tree Rings from the Upper Withlacoochee River?”
McBride also was awarded a $100 cash prize from the Sierra Club of Florida, Certificate of Recognition from NASA Earth Systems and the Association for Women Geoscientists, and a nomination and certificate of recognition for Broadcom Masters.
Jaycee Meuller, also an eighth-grader at South Sumter Middle School, won sixth place (Recognition) with her project, “Can the Tomato Take the Heat?” in the Plant Sciences category.
Wildwood Middle High School students won several place and special awards, as well.
Seventh-grader Julia Temple won third place in Chemistry with her titled, “Plastic…Plastic Everywhere! Is Polyethylene a More Suitable Replacement for Sand Based Cement?” Temple also won a nomination and certificate of recognition for Broadcom Masters.
Seventh-grader Noella Lipham won fourth place in Microbiology with her project, “Which Antibiotic will be More Efficient When Fighting Against E.coli k-12?”
Jose Carvajal-Beltran, eighth-grader, won fourth place with his project, “Let’s ENLIGHTen on Night Insects!” in the Physics and Astronomy category.
Eighth-grader Shyanne Durst won sixth place (Recognition) in Engineering with her project, “Surface Groundwater Filtration.”
Aryca Zapata, seventh-grader, won a $25 cash prize from the Manatee Regional STEM competition.
South Sumter High School junior Cheyenne Shirley won fourth place in the Biomedical and Health Sciences category with her project, “The Effects of Ketone Supplements on Reducing Postprandial Glucose Levels.”
Both Shirley and Savannah Stephens of South Sumter High School will advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held virtually in May, with Kadie Mariano, Michael Vick and Trinity Skaggs of Wildwood Middle High School.
The event is the largest academic competition in Florida and introduces students to STEM research and recognizes their scientific talent.
Sumter’s State Science and Engineering team also included Emma Strickland, Destiny Gosselin and Kaitlyn Fort from Wildwood Middle High School and Olivia Williams from The Villages Charter High School.