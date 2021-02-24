The 2021 Big Springs Regional Science Fair recently brought out the best and brightest middle and high school students to share their science research, experimental designs and interesting conclusions with a host of judges from a variety of professions.
Of the 43 Sumter County projects competing in the 2021 Big Springs Regional Science Fair, 10 projects earned first place ribbons, 15 projects earned second place ribbons, and seven projects earned third-place ribbons.
Sumter County students from South Sumter Middle, South Sumter High, Wildwood Middle High and The Villages Charter School joined the virtual competition with students from Marion County. Projects were placed in 13 different categories, including Behavioral, Intelligent Machines, Engineering and Animal Sciences.
To reach the next level of competition, the highest scoring projects were judged in a second round. Based on this finalist judging, a team was selected to compete in the Virtual Florida State Science and Engineering Fair. The 2021 team of 32 projects includes 17 projects representing Sumter County, with nine projects from the senior division and eight projects from the junior division.
At the Florida State Science and Engineering Fair, these Sumter County students will share their research, experimental designs, data and conclusions: Alynza McBride and Jaycee Mueller, South Sumter Middle School; Julia Temple, Aryca Zapata, Shyanne Durst, Emma Strickland, Noella Lipham, Jose Carvajal-Beltran, Trinity Skaggs, Delbie Zayas Rosado, Michael Vick, Destiny Gosselin, Kadie Mariano and Kaitlyn Fort, Wildwood Middle High School; Olivia Williams, The Villages Charter High School; and Cheyenne Shirley and Savannah Stephens, South Sumter High School.
Sumter County School District affiliates with the International Science and Engineering Fair. Through the affiliation, the district is eligible to enter five projects to compete with more than 1,500 students from over 50 countries. Representing Sumter County are Cheyenne Shirley, Savannah Stephens, Michael Vick, Kadie Mariano, and Delbie Zayas Rosado.
For a full list of awards, go to
www.marionschools.net/Page/91424.