Tim Edwards, of South Sumter High School, has been named one of five finalists for the 2021 Florida FFA Advisor of the Year Award.
In an email celebrating the news, Sumter County Schools Technical and Adult Education Career supervisor Casey Ferguson wrote, “Tim is 1 of only 5 nominees selected from over 450 agriscience teachers statewide. What a prestigious honor! We are very proud to have had Mr. Edwards as an inspiring agriscience educator in Sumter County for over 30 years!”
The purpose of the FFA Advisor of the Year award is to recognize educators who have made a positive difference in their lives of their students. Individuals nominated must have taught for at least three years and have provided outstanding service to their FFA chapter, agricultural industry and agricultural education. The state winner will be announced during the 93rd Florida FFA State Convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.
The other advisor finalists are Matthew Dettloff, Chiefland Middle FFA Chapter; Brittany Coleman, Durant FFA Chapter; Jill Huesman, Fort White FFA Chapter; and Tori Lyons, Lafayette FFA Chapter.
The Florida FFA Association is a youth leadership organization with nearly 30,000 middle and high school student members participating in over 300 local FFA chapters across the state. The FFA began in 1928 as Future Farmers of America and has grown considerably from the original 33 students.
Visit floridaffa.org.