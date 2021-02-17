This past Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, our family experienced the pinnacle of all joys. It started months ago when my daughter-in-law, Kaley, and son, Tyler Mark, discovered they were expecting.
There was a whirlwind of guessing if Little One would be a boy or a girl and when he or she would be born. My daughter-in-law proclaimed that she thought the baby would enter the world on SBS, while my son profusely disagreed.
Here’s why: Tyler Mark is the hugest Buccaneers fan in the history of the team’s existence. When he was little, he picked that team as his very own, while each member of the family had their own team preferences. His dad is an Eagles fan, I’m a 49ers fan and our youngest son, Marek John, is a Jaguars fan (bless his heart).
Tyler said he could feel in his bones that the Bucs were going to the ﬁnal game and the baby’s birth wasn’t allowed to interrupt his favorite holiday with his favorite team that hadn’t won the big game since he was 11 years old. The closer the time got, the more it lined up that Kaley’s due date was, in fact, on Feb. 7, as she predicted. Living in denial, Tyler swore that the baby wouldn’t dare come on that day of all holy days.
On game day, my four-year-old granddaughter, Rilynn, donned her Buccaneers
cheerleader uniform, ready to cheer her dad’s team to victory as he grilled chicken wings. Kaley said, “This man looked me dead in the eyes when I started having serious contractions and really said, ‘Kaley, the chicken wings aren’t even done. This better not be false labor – the game is literally about to start.’” The labor was the real deal, as they quickly came to terms with at the hospital about an hour before kickoff. The on-call doctor told them that the baby would come fast, and that Tyler could watch the entire game. That promise motivated Tyler to motivate Kaley. He ﬁrst spoke
to the baby, “It’s time to come out and watch Tom Brady.” When Kaley would ﬂag with exhaustion, Tyler bent her forward and yelled, “Let’s go, let’s go. It’s time, baby!” Kaley appreciated the intense encouragement that helped usher their gorgeous daughter into the world. Clair Tyler Abrehamsen was born at 6:40 p.m., right around kickoff.
The doctor turned on the television and Tyler got to watch the Super Bowl with his new baby girl and his wife. That eventful and unforgettable evening, Tyler posted this on his Facebook, “She’s never gonna hear the end of this! Every birthday she has! Go Bucs!”
Now, Tyler wouldn’t change a thing about his daughter’s birthday. He said, “God met with the football gods and gave me the best gift ever.”