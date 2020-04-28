If you’ve received your stimulus payment from the Internal Revenue Service and have a little to spare, consider supporting your local small businesses.
Craving restaurant food or running low on groceries? Call your favorite local restaurant and see if they’re offering take-out, curbside and online service. Some are even selling their kitchen ingredients, such as bread and eggs, as well as supplies like paper towels and toilet paper.
Looking for fresh produce? Area farmers markets are continuing to operate, and they typically feature extra space between vendors, which allows people to browse while maintaining social distancing.
Car overdue for an oil change or alignment? Call your local mechanic and schedule an appointment. Some places will even pick up and drop off your vehicles to help reduce exposure.
Does your home need a little TLC? Whether you want to do it yourself or have someone take care of it for you, fixing and maintaining your home can still be accomplished. Local hardware stores can get you started on projects, and local service firms can tackle a number of projects, from power-washing to roof repair and everything in between.
Ready to spruce up your yard? Local nurseries provide appropriate social distancing in their outdoor garden centers, where you can find the right plant for the right place in your yard.
Another way you can show your support for your favorite businesses is by purchasing gift cards to use after the stay-at-home orders have been relaxed.
Be sure to call your favorite businesses and ask what services they are offering prior to visiting, since things are changing daily – and sometimes more often – as everyone adapts and adjusts to changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Check out the ads in this newspaper for a sampling of the great local companies in the area. Sumter County has a great variety of businesses, and we want to help them continue and thrive during and after the pandemic.
Be well, everyone, and be kind. We’re all in this together, even while we’re apart from one another.
– Your Friends at Sumter News Sun