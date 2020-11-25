WASHINGTON (Nov. 12, 2020) – A new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that many Americans are not expected to travel this holiday seasons. Results show that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas.
Business travel has been even more impacted, with 8% of Americans saying they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents who are currently employed—or 8% of all adults—expecting to travel for business within the next six months. Sixty-two percent (62%) of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business.
The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted November 2-4 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings of the survey include that only 32% of respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March. Looking ahead to next year, 24% are likely to travel for spring break, and 44% say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now, or they have no plans to stay in a hotel.
The hotel industry was one of the first impacted by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover. Hotel occupancy rates partially rebounded from record lows in April, but they have continued to decline since Labor Day. According to STR, nationwide hotel occupancy was 44.4% for the week ending Oct. 31, compared to 62.6% the same week last year. Occupancy in urban markets is just 35.6%, down from 71.8% one year ago.