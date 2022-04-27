Back in the 90s, I was a professional worry wart. If there was a concern to be had, yours truly would toil away at it to my heart’s content.
What if my kids aren’t okay?
What if we can’t pay this?
What if they think I’m not good enough?
What if something is wrong with me?
What if Mark leaves me for someone else?
What if I die and leave my kids motherless?
It’s a legit miracle that I didn’t get ulcers.
“What ifs” obscured my life to the degree that I thought it was normal. Like I couldn’t function without my daily hit of the W. O. R. R. Y. Without worry, who was I? If I didn’t carry all of the burdens above, who would?
The cycle of worry created a constant cyclone of doubt and frustration and—I admit—a dash of crazy. Because on a significant level, anxious-expectation became a sort of sick duty.
I thought it was my job to dramatically overprotective my children to the degree that they had no life outside of my peripheral vision. And my compulsive need to check Mark’s wallet for phone numbers of the female persuasion tore a rift in our marriage.
It wasn’t until I started going to Family Bible Church did things shift. There, I found out I could renew my mind. Daily. With the Word of God.
Philippians 4:6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.
I learned I could choose my thoughts instead of letting them skip through the field of my mind.
It took practice, practice, practice. When stray thoughts of worry would stir, I was equipped with God’s Word to stomp on them and replace them with liberating truth.
The Bible says that worry doesn’t benefit us, doesn’t prolong our life or add to our height.
What it does do is eat away at us. In my late twenties, I chose to turn worry into peace.
My great grandmother, Nother Mommy, did get ulcers on her own path before choosing peace. She’s the one who told me that she used to burn bridges with worry before she got to them. Her words resonated because I’d spent so much time doing the same.
Does worry still crop up? Of course! But I handle it better and it doesn’t linger. Because I don’t allow it. I’m reformed and transformed!
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Because the Word can transform our hearts more thoroughly than anything else, meditate on this Jesus-spoken scripture or on a peace scripture of your choice: Matthew 11:28-30 Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am [a]gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
2. Pray with gratefulness that God’s got this. That the Holy Spirit will give you wisdom over everything you need.
3. Renew your mind daily—even if you can spare on a couple minutes—to God’s truth about you and how deeply you’re loved by Him.
Someone said the other day that worry is distrust. I find that to be a very true statement. Because when we put our trust in God, worry becomes a nonissue.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.
