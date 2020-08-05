July’s “Take Two, They’re Small” kitten adoption event was so popular that YOUR Humane Society SPCA is running a second event this week. A special reduced adoption fee is available through this Saturday, Aug. 8.
Adoptions are by appointment at the no-kill shelter located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee and at two participating Villages retailers, PetSense, at 1088 Canal St., and PetSmart at 3667 Wedgewood Lane. Additionally, the two retailers will be hosting their own special kitten adoption events Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kittens, all under one year old, will be “two for the $75 adoption fee of one” when adopted simultaneously. This adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, FIV/FeLV testing, deworming, flea treatment and a microchip – as well as the obvious joy of two bundles of feline fun and wonderful companions for years to come. Adopting two kittens at the same time also means the two can keep each other entertained, instead of having a single kitten, which could wear you out with their antics.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at all locations for everyone’s well-being. Application forms are available at the retailers, and people can also apply online for their picks of the litters at www.hsspca.org/adopt to be pre-approved and take their two new kittens home that day. Be a part of the solution and “Take Two, They’re Small!”
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization helping animals in need throughout their community as Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. For more information, call 352-793-9117 or visit www.hsspca.org. Visitors are always welcome at the shelter; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, appointments are required until further notice.