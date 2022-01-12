Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has three upcoming online programs that are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Jan. 26, Introduction to Bookkeeping for Small Business, 5:30 p.m. The first session of a three-part series looks at bookkeeping processes, technology tools and financial reports.
Jan. 27, Pinterest 201: How to Get Started in a Weekend will be presented by a longtime Pinterest marketer, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28, Make Your Website Work for You in 2022 will cover website design as well as how to make it more search-friendly and meet your business goals; 1 p.m.
Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).