To help local businesses across the nation that are affected by the COVID-19 virus, Sunday Cool, a Tavares custom t-shirt screen printing company, created its #SupportLocal program. Sunday Cool, a company whose main goal is to “serve those who serve,” built a fundraising program to do exactly that.
The program is an opportunity for fans and followers of local businesses to buy promotional t-shirts as a way to support their local business. With no expense to the local business, Sunday Cool will design a shirt, build a fundraising site and ship the shirts to the local business’s customers who want to offer their support. Most of the proceeds will go directly to the small business owners.
Like companies across the nation, Sunday Cool has felt extreme loss from the current economic crisis. When faced with these hard times, they said the best way to help themselves is to find ways to help others.
Sunday Cool President and CEO Steve Hooper said, “Through all of this, we’ve considered, ‘What are the resources we have and how do we utilize them?’ We hope we found a way to help alleviate some of the stress that businesses are currently facing.”
Hooper continues, “Sunday Cool has a devoted client base made up of thousands of churches from across the country that are always looking for ways to serve their local community. Their client base saw this as an opportunity to support those in their community that are affected by this pandemic. That’s what makes this unique. Our customers were looking for ways to support their local businesses and we have the capability to make that happen.”
Sunday Cool opened in November 2016 with two employees. Before COVID-19 impacted the country, it had expanded to 65 employees and relocated into larger facilities to accommodate rapid growth. The company recently had to lay off nearly 20 employees and reduced compensation of remaining staff by 50%. The company’s primary goal is to continue the business, getting staff back to full pay and rehiring employees who were placed on unpaid leave.
For more information about #SupportLocal, visit sundaycool.com/supportlocal.