Dr. Diana Reigelsperger will speak about Tavern Life in Colonial Florida — a time when American consumption of alcohol was at an all-time high, and early Temperance movement organizations arose. The talk will be February 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Wales History Museum.
Dr. Reigelsperger is an associate professor of history at Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida. Her research focuses on trade in colonial Spanish Florida, particularly smuggling and contraband, and taverns as sites of rebellion in Spanish Florida, which became the inspiration for this presentation.
Light refreshments (non-alcoholic) included. Free to the public.
Lake Wales History Museum is located at 325 S Scenic Highway, Lake Wales, FL 33853.