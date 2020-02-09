Tax Return Help at The Library

Tavares, FL – It’s tax season! Bring your documents to the libraries below for free tax help by AARP.

WT Bland Public Library — Mon.-Thurs. through April 5

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 10am – 2pm

Four Saturdays: February 29, March 21, March 28 and April 5

Call 352-735-5936 to make an appointment.

WT Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, FL 32757

Leesburg — Weekdays through April 15

Every weekday (Monday – Friday) @ 9am – 1pm

To make an appointment, email leesburgtax@gmail.com with the date and time you prefer, call 352-435-9467, or visit the library beginning February 3 from 9am – 12pm.

Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748

Fruitland Park — Thurs./Fri. through April 10

Thursdays & Fridays only

9am – 3pm  

Appointments strongly encouraged. Visit the library or call 352-360-6561. Walk-ins are welcome.

Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Lady Lake — Tues. & Thurs. through April 10

Tuesdays & Thursdays only

Please make an appointment online at https://bit.ly/30TcDBT.

Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake, FL 32159, (352) 753-2957.