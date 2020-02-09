Tax Return Help at The Library

Tavares, FL – It’s tax season! Bring your documents to the libraries below for free tax help by AARP.
WT Bland Public Library — Mon.-Thurs. through April 5
Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 10am – 2pm
Four Saturdays: February 29, March 21, March 28 and April 5
Call 352-735-5936 to make an appointment.
WT Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, FL 32757
Leesburg — Weekdays through April 15
Every weekday (Monday – Friday) @ 9am – 1pm
To make an appointment, email leesburgtax@gmail.com with the date and time you prefer, call 352-435-9467, or visit the library beginning February 3 from 9am – 12pm.
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748
Fruitland Park — Thurs./Fri. through April 10
Thursdays & Fridays only
9am – 3pm
Appointments strongly encouraged. Visit the library or call 352-360-6561. Walk-ins are welcome.
Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park, FL 34731
Lady Lake — Tues. & Thurs. through April 10
Tuesdays & Thursdays only
Please make an appointment online at https://bit.ly/30TcDBT.
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake, FL 32159, (352) 753-2957.