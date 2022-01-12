With a “Happy Mew Year” from YOUR Humane Society SPCA, the Sumter County animal shelter named Mike and Terri Young volunteers of the month for 2022
“We are recognizing Mike and Terri Young, a volunteer duo, as our volunteer of the month for January. Our volunteers can’t be thanked enough for all they do in the way they nurture and contribute to saving our dogs and cats,” the no-kill shelter said. “We appreciate Mike and Terri for their help and spirit of teamwork as we accomplish our daily objectives.”
The two have had pets in their lives since they were children.
“Over the years we’ve been married, we’ve had several cats and dogs. At one point, we had four cats and two 65-pound dogs, one of whom was blind at the time of adoption,” Terri said.
Now, they have two cats: Phoebe, a 14-year-old black cat they rescued from a feral colony in their backyard in Virginia, where they resided for 23 years before retiring to Florida, and Milo, a 4-year-old black and white cat they adopted from YOUR Humane Society SPCA in February 2021.
“We are both inspired by the simple need of the cats and kittens to be shown some love and kindness,” Terri said, adding that they visit the shelter once a week to cuddle with the cats and scoop litter.
“We love to see the cats warm up to the staff and volunteers, even though at first they were so skittish, and it’s very heartwarming to comfort the senior cats who are often scared and confused,” Terri said.
Interested in joining the YHSSPCA volunteer team? Call 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer.
“You’ll receive 10 times more love in return than what you give to the animals,” Terri said. “I urge anyone who loves animals to consider getting involved with YOUR Humane Society SPCA.”