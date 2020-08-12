If you like TED talks, you’ll love TEDxLSSC Salon events, which will be held monthly at Lake-Sumter State College beginning in September. The theme for the upcoming event is “Life & Success…things you wish you learned in high school.” Talks will feature topics including financial literacy, business etiquette, self-defense and other skills needed for life success.
The first virtual event will be held Sept. 11 from 9:30-11 a.m. and is sponsored by LSSC’s honor society, Phi Theta Kappa-Rho Eta Chapter. It will be followed by Oct. 7 and Nov. 6 programs.
TEDxLSSC Salons are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To RSVP, send your name and contact details to tedxlssc@lssc.edu.
At a TEDx Salons, attendees watch TED Talks, listen to live speakers and participate in activities to discuss and reflect on what they are learning. Salons are an exciting way to engage with your community and hear more “Ideas Worth Sharing,” which is the TED organization’s slogan.