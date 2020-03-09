Alzheimer's Family Support Walk will take place Saturday, Mar. 7 at The Villages Polo Field. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with ceremonies starting at 9:00 a.m. and the walk to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Registration for this event at https://alzheimersfamily.org/villageswalk/ Adult registrations are $20, Juniors (ages 6-12) $10, Child (under age 6) Free. Teams are encouraged to sign up, Teams consist of a minimum of 10 walkers. This year there is a twist, teams can compete for the Most Spirit award with ideas such as funky socks, hats, custom t-shirts and more! Teams also compete for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place largest teams.
Skip the line at the registration table by coming to pre-registration on March 6th at New Covenant United Methodist Church in the Villages from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Last year the Alzheimer’s Family Organization had almost 1,000 walkers participate in this annual event! Your entry fee goes to the Alzheimer’s Family Organization who is a local 501 c 3 non-profit who services reach out to 8 West-Central Florida counties including Sumter County.