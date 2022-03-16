Did you know that 20% of all the people in churches do all the work and the other 80% are either Sermon Spectators or Pew Potatoes? Sometimes that 80% likes to tell the 20% how to do their job better. If you know how to do it better, step up and help!
On Sundays when the pastor says we need volunteers to help in certain areas, do you immediately morph into an Alka-Seltzer Christian? All pop, ﬁzz and excitement on Sunday, then walk out the door after services because you are just too busy and besides someone else will volunteer.
How many hours do you watch television or spend on FaceBook saying Amen to all the Christian posts or promising to pray? How much time do you spend playing games on a computer?
What if one of the questions Jesus asks when you get to heaven (assuming you truly are saved and get there) is how much time did you spend serving ME helping my sheep and not yourself? Put this in your Vape or Pipe and smoke it! We don’t have to earn our way into heaven with works but we do them in gratitude!
Wahoo is truly a church with a difference. We have no dress code and everyone is welcome, unless you are perfect!! Don’t feel worthy to be in church? None of us are. Join the rest of us wretches. See our hours and services on the Worship Section in this paper.