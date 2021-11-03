This story explains how hearing loss may have developed without being noticed by the non-user patient: There was once an elderly man who had a jar of pennies on his living room table. Every day, his grandson took a penny. The loss of pennies went unnoticed until the jar was a third empty.
Upon discovery, the elderly man exclaimed, “Someone took a handful of my pennies last night.”
Well, of course, he didn’t lose a third of his pennies that night, even though it seemed that way. He had lost them slowly, but didn’t notice.
Well, that is how you have lost your hearing – a little at a time over many years – and you probably didn’t even notice until a third of your important sense of hearing was gone.
The easy way to find out if indeed you have a measurable hearing loss is to see your local hearing care provider for a screening. Most will offer this service at no charge.
Angelo Darby, MA, LHAS is the director at Renaissance Hearing Center in Wildwood. He can be reached at 352-461-0219.