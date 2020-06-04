My name is Shelly and I am a 1-year-old, female domestic shorthair blend. I am very friendly little lady and super sweet. My foster mommy says that I love to have my head and chin scratched and I can purrrrr like a motorboat! I love attention and I get along well with other kitties, too. I would really like a home of my very own where I can run around and play and then snuggle up with you and take a nap.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. The Guidestar Exchange Goldstar participant is committed to transparency and its mission of providing care to abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats while serving the good people of South Lake through programs such as “In League with Education,” “Nourish the Needy,” “The Neighborhood Pet Program,” Pet Food provisions to Meals on Wheels and assistance to the Cornerstone Hospice’s Pet Peace of Mind Program.
To financially support the Animal League, head over to the South Lake Animal League Thrift shop in downtown Clermont, a large retail space full of gently used furniture, decor, clothes, books, electronics and more.