As many people’s focus shifts from availability of COVID-19 testing sites to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the federal, state and county governments are providing updates and adjustments to their tactics to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-47 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which expands COVID-19 vaccination services to include the following populations: long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older, sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older, and firefighters 50 years of age and older.
In addition, persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 can receive the immunizations through hospital providers, physicians, pharmacists and advanced practice registered nurses that have applicable licenses.
Last week, the Sumter County Health Department received additional doses over prior allocations; 10,000 first doses and 1,000 second doses, and an additional 6,700 second doses were received on Friday. These doses have been distributed in part to The Villages Hospital, Florida Cancer Specialists and Langley Health Services, according to a Sumter County Health Department news release.
Feb. 17 through 24, the Sumter County Health Department vaccinated 1,243 people at the Wildwood Community Center, Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick, D.O. M.S., said in the release.
“We are also continuing to supply vaccines to Global Medical Response (GMR), the contracted medical provider assigned by the State of Florida for mass vaccination in Sumter County,” he said.
GMR vaccinated an average of 1,000 people per day during the five days per week they were in operation at Lake Sumter State College in Sumterville. March 8, GMR was to move to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, which Zelnick said is closer to the county’s population centers in The Villages and Wildwood.
Hospitalization admissions from COVID-19 infection have declined from 60 to 70 in-patients at the height of the pandemic, to a daily hospitalized census now of roughly half that number, according to Zelnick.
Federal retail pharmacy sites offering immunizations in Sumter County include five Publix and two Southeastern Grocers stores in The Villages, as well as a Publix in Wildwood and a Walmart in The Villages.
In addition, AdventHealth stated it periodically receives shipments of vaccine from the state earmarked for patients deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. When supplies are received, patients who meet the guidelines under CDC criteria will be notified. At this time, the organization is not offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public at any of its hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, AdventHealth Centra Care or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.
According to the Florida Department of Health website, COVID-19 testing sites are not as prevalent as they once were. Check with your local pharmacy, health care provider or county health department for more information. The state’s regional COVID-19 testing site is located at the Orange County Convention Center, 5980 Destination Pkwy. in Orlando, and free tests for residents and non-residents aged 18 and older are on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
SState data as of March 5 shows Sumter County has had 8,125 cases, 510 hospitalizations and 243 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
The Sumter County Health Department was using an EventBrite sign-up through early March for vaccination appointments at this link: https://sumtercovid19vax.eventbrite.com.
To register through the state, call 866-201-7196 or visit https://myvaccine.fl.gov.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, as well as information on vaccination sites throughout the state, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.
Zelnick said it is still prudent to wear a mask if sharing indoor air space with others, socially distance if you are unmasked and limit non-essential travel, whether or not you are vaccinated.
Call the Sumter County Health Department 352-569-3102 if you have questions.
Information in this article is subject to change, due to fluctuations in vaccination availability and other variables.