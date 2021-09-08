It seems everywhere we turn nowadays, someone is blaming someone else, taking no responsivity for their own emotional welfare. Whether it’s a political party, a boss, a relative, a spouse or even a child.
When we blame we place the reigns of our emotional state squarely into the hands of the person we’re persecuting in our hearts. Unbeknownst to them, they are directing how we feel and conduct our lives.
When I volunteered in ministry, a married couple made a negative comment about me. To my face. If memory serves, it was because I often wore the same jeans and tee shirts over and over again.
Although it was an offhanded comment that they likely forgot about thirty seconds later, I allowed my defenses to slam into overdrive. No, I didn’t chase them down and say, how dare you. Internally, I recycled their comment, justifying that I was a young mother who stayed home with the kids while my husband brought home the proverbial bacon. We put the kids first like our parents before us. Sacrifice was a way of life and these folks mashed a button that was obviously a sore subject.
Offense gripped my heart and I blamed them for making me feel inferior and poor.
A few days later, I sat down with my pastor, Allen Speegle, who would later become my boss and father figure. I told him what this couple had said and how they made me feel.
He sat patiently as I went through the gamut of emotions that ranged from hurt to anger to holy indignation. When I spent all my words and sank into a chair, he said, “Melissa, no one can make you feel any way you don’t want to feel. They just don’t have that kind of power. You’re the only one who has power over your emotions.”
This proclamation startled me, yet made total sense. I’d spent a life time blaming others for how I felt. Many do because they’re taught at a young age not to hurt little Jimmy or Sally’s feelings, so they’re programmed to give that power away.
It was liberating to learn, like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, I had the power all along.
Before the blame could become bitterness, I chose to forgive on purpose. I took responsibility over my emotions and snatched the reigns of my power back. It didn’t happen with a snap of the fingers, but with God’s grace, it became a gratifyingly short journey.
This week’s practice:
Examine if you’re holding any offense.
Record who you’re blaming and why.
Ask God for the desire to forgive them. He will answer.
Confess that forgiveness and take your power back.
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” ~ Eleanor Roosevelt.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests.