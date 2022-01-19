This debate has been going on for years over whether butcher’s meat or supermarket meat is better. You have two main options when purchasing meat, you can either go to the butchers or to the supermarket.
The supermarket provides a convenient one stop shop for all your meat and grocery items, however, at the butcher’s, you know you will be getting a fresher, higher grade of meat. While you may be able to savor the convenience at your local supermarket, the one thing you cannot dispute is the high quality of the meat you can purchase at a butcher shop when compared to a supermarket.
Supermarket meat is pre-packaged and will sit on the shelf until someone buys it or the date runs out. With butcher’s meat, your meat is cut fresh daily or while you wait. This level of freshness is hard to compete with.
The butcher shop also offers you custom cuts that suits your needs and a personalized service that is not available in a supermarket.
Your local butchers have a passion for food, ensuring that they help the customer choose the best cuts of meat and provide expertise on how to cook that meat to its full potential in the kitchen.
Your local butcher can also cater for your personal tastes, budget and specific needs. In supporting your local butcher shop, you are not only supporting a local family business, but you are also supporting your local community.