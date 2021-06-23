Sumter County provides a countywide consolidated economic development team that focuses on supporting our existing manufacturers, agricultural businesses, warehouse distribution operations, and tourism providers and recruitment of new corporate citizens.
The most significant capital investment and job growth stem from our existing businesses; therefore, regular contact with these businesses provides insight into opportunities to resolve any current issues and support their expansion plans. A recent success of this support included the decision of Great Southern Wood to expand locally rather than at one of their sister facilities in the Southeast. The expansion decision was due in part to the regular contact and demonstration by the Sumter County Economic Development team to listen and find partners to assist in resolving the issues of their local operation.
We do not take for granted that an existing industry will choose to expand in our community.
We recognize that welcoming new industry also grows the diversity and value of our economy, but it also creates additional employment to strengthen the community’s resilience. Although we provide lower incentive support to the new industry than our existing industry, this policy reinforces the long-term focus and commitment of support once the business locates in Sumter County. Mapei came to Sumter County to distribute their grout products, and now they are under construction of their new manufacturing facility that significantly increases their capital investment and jobs.
The message of our commitment to support extends through word-of-mouth marketing, which is critical in agribusiness. Both Cutrale (citrus nursery) and Agromillora (research and development citrus nursery) considered locating and did locate here through word-of-mouth marketing from our existing agribusinesses. This level of trust from our current customers speaks volumes of the dedication and professionalism of our economic development team.
What is less known about this team is they also managed the CARES Act funding that assisted businesses with reimbursement for acquiring protective equipment and materials to address the COVID-19 pandemic. As we are now in hurricane season, this team is prepared to lead the emergency service function (ESF) 18 – Business & Industry Unit. The economic development team assists emergency management in outreach for preparedness; however, ESF 18 targets the recovery after the impact. This support includes coordination with public agencies to access funding support through our partnership with the local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and other state or federal funding established for the specific event.
The Sumter County Economic Development team includes county staff members Frank Calascione, Jada Glover and Denna Lafferty. There is currently a vacancy, and I step in to support as needed.
For more information, contact Calascione, who serves as economic development director, at 352-689-4400.