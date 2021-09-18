The transportation of hazardous materials occurs day and night on Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, multiple state highways and the CSX railway. Hazardous chemicals are used as products in, or byproducts of, many of the agricultural, industrial and commercial operations in Sumter County.
It is for this reason that Sumter County Fire & EMS operates the Hazardous Material Team for the residents and visitors of Sumter County. The HAZMAT program is part of the department’s Special Operations Team that consists of 30 firefighters that are trained in hazardous materials, confined space rescue, structural collapse, high-angle rope rescue, vehicle, and machinery extrication, trench collapse, and water rescue. Sumter County’s HAZMAT team responds from Lake Panasoffkee. This centralized location provides an advantage when responding to all areas of Sumter County.
Sumter County Fire and EMS hazardous materials responders are trained at the operations and technician level. A diverse set of monitoring equipment allows the responders to rapidly identify hazardous substances, chemical resistant protective equipment keeps them safe, and specialized tools help them to stop leaks, contain spills and neutralize hazards.
The HAZMAT team works with various federal, state and local agencies in a cooperative manner as a standalone resource, as part of a strike team, or as a task force when efforts require specialized equipment and/or training.
These knowledge, skills and abilities allow them to utilize special techniques and equipment to mitigate known hazards, as well as a wide array of unknown circumstances, in a safe, effective and efficient manner.