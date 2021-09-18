Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.