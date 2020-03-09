The Dave Melton Family Singers will be at Indian Hill Baptist Church Sunday, March 15 at 6:00 pm. The Melton Family is a southern gospel singing group based out of Columbus, Indiana. Dave and his wife Krista are joined by their children Trevin, Kyle, Kadee, and the twins, Macy and Gracie This family travels together through-out the United States singing for the Lord. With close harmonies and a tight family blend, their music is sure to inspire and uplift your spirit.
Dave Melton is an ordained minister who grew up singing with his family "The George Melton Family Singers". Dave's wife Krista also began singing at an early age and now sings, writes and arranges music for her family to perform.
Through the years the family has sung at events all across our nation and have seen many lives changed by the Gospel Message set to music. As Dave and Krista and their children daily live out their faith, their goal is to always point others to the Savior.
Come on out to a Melton Family Concert and let their music encourage your heart, strengthen your faith and remind you of God's great love.
Admission is free, a love offering will be accepted.
Sunday, March 15 at 6:00 pm
Indian Hill Baptist Church • 7819 CR 633 • Bushnell Fl 33513
(west C.R. 476, between C.R. 476B and C.R. 575)