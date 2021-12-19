Kristine Johnson has been named volunteer of the month for December 2021 at YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“We are pleased to name Kristine our volunteer of the month for December, as we see her as a true gift, someone who gives of themselves,” the shelter said. “Thank you so much for your hard work, willingness to help and commitment to caring for the animals who need your support. They are comforted by your presence.”
Johnson’s story with animals began in Chicago where her pets were parakeets and turtles. She was thrilled when her family moved to the suburbs and then had a yard where their two adopted fox terriers could have a safe place to play.
After moving to Florida, Johnson began volunteering at the shelter. She said her hope is that her efforts make a difference by caring for and socializing dogs and cats until they find their fur-ever homes.
“If my small contribution can assist in this goal, it would make it all worthwhile,” Johnson said. She is also making plans to adopt an adult or senior dog.
“Kristine’s devotion to the shelter’s cats and kittens shows while doing even the ‘less fun’ chores of laundry and cleaning up after the kitties in our Kitten Wonderland area,” according to the shelter. “Kristine has become an important part of our volunteer group.”
Johnson encourages everyone to consider being a volunteer.
“Don’t be afraid that you aren’t a professional, or not trained. Step out and get involved. It’s so worth it!” she said. “There are many places you can help, and training is provided.”
Interested in joining the YHSSPCA volunteer team? call YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, at 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking and basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping in the office, fundraising, laundry, pet food pick-ups and distribution, gardening and basic maintenance tasks.