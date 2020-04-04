The Good News from Wahoo

As of April 2, 2020, Governor DeSantis has locked down the State in efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading any further. So, in our concern and love for others, services are canceled until further notice.
Go to our website http://wahoochurch.org/ to watch and listen to the sermons Pastor Paul is recording. Check out the website for any updates as to when services will begin again.
Need prayer? Send your prayer requests or any questions to us at questions@ wahoochurch.org.
Something new is coming! The Wahoo Drive-In Church! Did that peak your interest? More coming soon!
We leave you with comforting verses from our God’s Word:
Philippians 4:6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.
Psalm 57:1…for my soul takes refuge in you and in the shadow of Your wings I will take refuge until destruction passes by.
And a verse to challenge you: John 1 3:18 …let us not love with words or talk, it must be true love which shows itself in action. Love is a verb; it is an action.
And remember to pray for others for their health, healing from the virus, comfort for families that lose loved ones, and for God to guide our leaders and all peoples in the medical professions in making right decisions.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015