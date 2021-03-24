Can you imagine a vaccine that would give a person eternal life?
Some 2,000 years ago God entered time, space, and matter to go through the human experience in the form of His Son the Lord Jesus Christ. His life, death, burial, and resurrection were to give man eternal life from the sickness of sin and a terrible place called hell.
This Easter we celebrate this resurrection of Christ from the dead. We would love for you come join us as we celebrate His resurrection at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee. We will have a special sunrise service at 7:30am in the parking lot behind the MAC building.
Sunday morning growth group is at 9:00am and regular Easter celebration service is at 10:00am. On Friday March 26th at 6pm our KidVenture children’s ministry will have ventriloquist and puppeteer Melanie Wilson. It is for everyone and will be followed by games, craft’s, and refreshments.
KidVenture meets every Wednesday at 6:00pm and bus pick up is available. Just contact our ofﬁce (352-793-5510) for more information. We also have an active and fun youth ministry that meets every Sunday morning at 9:00am. Growth group bible studies also meet on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm for men, women, and mixed groups. The mixed group is live streamed on Wednesday night.
We are First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee and we are located at 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee. We live stream at 10:00 am every week at fbclp@fbclakepan.com.